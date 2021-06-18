4 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported Friday

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Of the new cases, one was acquired in the community and three are still under investigation.

There are currently 56 active cases in the region, 25 of which have been identified as a variant of concern.

The health unit is also reporting seven local people in the hospital, two of which are in the ICU.

According to Windsor Regional Hospital, there is still one person in the hospital in the ICU who was transferred from another region.

A total of 60.9 per cent of the eligible population in Windsor-Essex has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

