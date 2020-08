The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, for a total of 2,493.

Of the new cases, all four are close contacts of a confirmed case, two of which are healthcare workers.

Six people remain in the hospital and one of those people is in the ICU.

The health unit continues to deal with outbreaks at two workplaces, one in Leamington in the agriculture sector and one in Windsor in the manufacturing sector.