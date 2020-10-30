4 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Of the new cases, two were community acquired and two were close contacts.

There is now one long-term care or retirement home in outbreak status, Lifetimes on Riverside is reporting one case of the virus in a resident.

One workplace remains in outbreak status in the food and beverage sector in Kingsville.

There are currently 42 active cases in the region with a total of 2,825 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 76 deaths and 2,707 cases resolved.