4 People Charged Following Drugs and Guns Investigation

A Windsor man, two Toronto women and a Toronto man are charged following an investigation by the Windsor police Drugs and Guns Unit.

On Tuesday, officers responded to a report that two men were in the 200 block of Wyandotte Street East and one of them was believed to be in possession of a firearm.

According to police, the two men were identified and arrested without incident.

The investigation led police to a residence where a search warrant was executed, a firearm and loaded magazine were found and seized as evidence and two more men were arrested.