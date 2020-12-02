4 People Out Safely After Fire at McGregor Naples Pizza

Amhersrburg fire crews are on scene of a blaze at Naples Pizza on Walker Road in McGregor.

Chief Bruce Montone tells AM800 news they were notified about smoke by a tenant above the pizzeria and have been on scene, with Essex fire crews, since about 9 a.m..

According to Montone four tenants of units above Naples got out safely and no injuries are reported.

An attached pharmacy as well as Naples were closed at the time.

Walker Road is closed in the area of Middle Side Road/Concession 10 and traffic is being detoured.

The Fire Marshal's office has been notified but there is no word on if an investigator will be attending