40 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County health unit is reporting 40 new COVID-19 cases in the region Friday.

Of the confirmed cases announced, 12 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 12 are considered community, and 16 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 404 active cases in the community, with 275 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 3,902 variant of concern cases in the region. 1,900 have been identified as the Delta variant, 1,834 as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, and two are the Kappa variant.

There are 17 workplace outbreaks, four school outbreaks, one community outbreak and one outbreak at a long-term care home.

16 confirmed cases are in hospital with six in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 19,201 cases since the pandemic began with 18,349 listed as resolved.

There have been 448 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 593,173 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 81.6 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

74.7 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.