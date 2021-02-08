The local health unit has announced 40 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

Of the cases announced Monday morning, three are related to outbreaks, 19 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, four are considered community and 14 are still under investigation.

There are now 388 active cases in the community.

51 confirmed cases are in hospital with 10 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 12,374 cases since the pandemic began with 11,643 listed as resolved.

There are 12 outbreaks at long term care/retirement homes along with 11 workplace outbreaks and four hospital outbreaks.

There have been 343 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.