40 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit is reporting 40 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Wednesday morning, 18 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 20 are considered community and two are still under investigation.

There have been 1,021 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region, 930 have been identified as the United Kingdom variant, two have been identified as the South African variant and three have been identified as the Brazilian variant.

There are now 384 active cases in the community, 153 are variant of concern cases.

12 confirmed cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 15,636 cases since the pandemic began with 14,838 listed as resolved.

There are eight workplace outbreaks, one community outbreak, and there is an outbreak at a long term care home.

There have now been 414 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 175,175 doses of the vaccine has been administered.