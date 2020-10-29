40-Year-Old Woman Dies in Chatham Apartment Fire

Chatham-Kent police have identified the victim of a fatal fire at an apartment building on Merritt Avenue.

Police say 40-year-old Daphne Wilkins died in the blaze and according to police, she was the only tenant inside the unit where the fire started.

As heard on AM800 news last weekend, crews responded to a fire at an apartment building in Chatham on Saturday and discovered Wilkins body.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office was called in to investigate and as of now, police say neither the fire nor the woman's death are considered suspicious.

The origin and cause have not been released.