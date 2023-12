A large house fire on Riverside Drive has caused $400,000 in damage.

Windsor Fire and Rescue crews responded to the fire in the 600 block of Riverside Drive East on Monday afternoon, around 1:30 p.m.

Police had closed Riverside between Glengarry Avenue and Louis Avenue, but the road re-opened around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

No injuries were reported.

The cause is being listed as undetermined as crews were unable to investigate.