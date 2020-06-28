$400,000 in Salmonella-Laced Kratom Powder Seized in Detroit
More than half a ton of a salmonella-laced powder worth more than $400,000 has been seized by officials in Detroit.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) flagged a shipment out of China for further inspection at the Fort Street Cargo Facility this week.
Inspectors took a deeper look into the shipment after they found inconsistencies in the manifest that listed the items as botanical soils from Canada.
According to CBP, a powder was found that was consistent with bulk green tea but it was later found to be kratom.
It can cause brain and liver damage, hallucinations and even death.
The substance is widely used in Asia for everything from headaches to opioid withdrawal, but is listed as a Drug of Chemical Concern by the Federal Drug Administration.
Further testing revealed the powder was contaminated with salmonella, bacteria that causes severe gastrointestinal illness and fever.
Customs officials made the decision to seize the powder in the interest of public safety.
Kratom is a tropical tree native to Southeast Asia, and its leaves are often ingested in the form of tea.
Depending on dosage, Kratom can produce both stimulant and sedative effects.