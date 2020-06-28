$400,000 in Salmonella-Laced Kratom Powder Seized in Detroit

More than half a ton of a salmonella-laced powder worth more than $400,000 has been seized by officials in Detroit.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) flagged a shipment out of China for further inspection at the Fort Street Cargo Facility this week.

Inspectors took a deeper look into the shipment after they found inconsistencies in the manifest that listed the items as botanical soils from Canada.

According to CBP, a powder was found that was consistent with bulk green tea but it was later found to be kratom.



It can cause brain and liver damage, hallucinations and even death.