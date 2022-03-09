400 tickets issued since launch of new red light camera program in Windsor

A new red light camera program in Windsor has resulted in more than 400 tickets being handed out since the beginning of the year.

The program went live on January 1 and to date 409 tickets have been issued.

The city introduced the initiative as part of a 10-year, $22-million plan to improve traffic safety across the city.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Shawna Boakes, the city's senior manager of traffic operations says tickets are issued to drivers who cross over the stop bar after the traffic light has already turned red.

"They're not for just the little minor things," Boakes said. "They're really there to catch the accidents that could happen."

Boakes says side impact collisions are high at a lot of city intersections.

"They're catching people who cross over the stop bar after the light has already turned red, not the people who are passing the stop bar when it's yellow and they just happen to be in the middle of the intersection when it's red, those are not the tickets that you're going to see."

A sign for a red light camera in Windsor (Photo courtesy of @CityWindsorON via Twitter)

She says tickets are processed out of Toronto.

"The photos from the cameras are processed out of the joint processing centre in the City of Toronto and then they are issued from there and then they get sent to us locally because we accept the payments at our POA office," Boakes said.

Cameras are installed at 10 targeted intersections and motorists will receive a $325 ticket if they run a red light.

Some intersections include, Howard Avenue at E.C. Row Expressway eastbound off ramp, Wyandotte Street at Ouellette Avenue and Huron Church Road at Tecumseh Road West.