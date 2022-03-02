41 confirmed COVID-19 cases in hospital with five in the ICU

The local health unit is reporting 41 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit also announced 88 new high risk cases and one additional death in Windsor-Essex.

According to the health unit, the death was a man in his 80s from the community.

The health unit says there are now 277 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 17 active outbreaks in the region.

Two are workplace outbreaks, six are community outbreaks, two are hospital outbreaks and seven are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 579 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.1 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

82.7 per cent have received two doses.

53.5 per cent of residents 18 and over have received a booster.