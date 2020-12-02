41 New Cases, 2 New COVID-19 Deaths in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two additional deaths and 41 new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

The new deaths are reported as a man in his 90s who lived in long-term care and a woman in her 80s who lived in the community.

Of the new cases, 13 are from close contact of a confirmed case, one was community acquired and 27 are still under investigation.

The health unit continues to follow 410 active cases, 15 people remain in the hospital, two of which are in the ICU

There have a been a total of 82 deaths and 3,740 cases in the region since the beginning of the pandemic.