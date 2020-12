The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is reporting 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, for a total of 3,637 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the new cases, five are from close contacts of a confirmed positive case, five are local healthcare workers, one is a worker in the agri-farm sector and 25 are still under investigation.

The health unit is following 424 active cases in the region, 16 people are in the hospital, one of which is in the ICU.