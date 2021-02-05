41 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex; Two More Deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 41 new COVID-19 cases in the region along with two additional deaths linked to the virus.

According to the health unit, the two deaths were from the community.

Of the cases announced Friday morning, 11 are related to outbreaks, 11 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, seven are considered community and 12 are still under investigation.

There are now 405 active cases in the community.

53 confirmed cases are in hospital with 10 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 12,294 cases since the pandemic began with 11,553 listed as resolved.

There are 15 outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes along with 12 workplace outbreaks and five hospital outbreaks.

There have been 336 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.