42 FORWARD Wants Mega Hospital Funding Expedited

The grassroots group supporting the location of a new mega hospital has written to the province asking for expedited funding for the project.

42 FORWARD wrote a letter to Minister of Health and Long Term Care Christine Elliott noting the funding had been delayed pending the outcome of the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal.

The tribunal ruled last week and dismissed the appeal by the group Citizens for an Accountable Megahospital Planning Process or CAMPP over rezoning the land at County Rd. 42 and the 9th Concession to allow the project to proceed.

42 FORWARD Chairperson Brian Stocks says residents have been patient and it is time to move forward.

"We can't afford to wait any longer because our kids and grandkids are really the ones who are going to need this hospital down the road," he says.

Stocks says Stage 2 of funding is all about designing and planning the actual acute care hospital, adding "I understand that something around $8-9-million which allows the hardcore planning to get underway and it is a significant amount but then it is committing."

He says it's time.

"Residents from the city and county have contributed already to the hospital through a levy, people have been patient with this, but they have shown their commitment here locally and now we want the province to move forward with this."

The city had rezoned the property to allow for the $2-billion hospital project to be built.