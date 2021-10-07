43 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 43 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Thursday morning, 20 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 14 are considered community, one case is outbreak related, two are travel and six are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 261 active cases in the community, with 153 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 4,450 variants of concern cases in the region.

1,838 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 2,459 are the Delta variant.

There are 16 workplace outbreaks, five school outbreaks, two community outbreak and two outbreaks at long-term care/retirement homes.

18 confirmed cases are in hospital with nine in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 19,942 cases since the pandemic began with 19,223 listed as resolved.

There have been 458 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 619,476 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 83.8 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

78.3 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.