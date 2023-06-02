43-year-old LaSalle woman arrested following home rental fraud investigation

A 43-year-old LaSalle woman has been arrested following an investigation into a home rental fraud case.

On Wednesday, the LaSalle Police Service received information about a potential home rental fraud.

Officers were informed that two groups of people attended the same home at the same time to move it, and had already paid the "landlord" first and last month's rent.

Through investigation, a third tenant, who has also paid rent at the same residence was identified.

All three of these individuals responded to a Facebook marketplace ad for 'House for Rent' and had all visited the house with the landlord.

As a result, police arrested a 43-year-old woman from LaSalle on Friday.

LaSalle Police are reminding the public to be cautious of listings posted, and to ensure to verify the owner, and avoid wire transfers.