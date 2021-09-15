44 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County health unit is reporting 44 new COVID-19 cases in the region Wednesday.

Of the confirmed cases announced, 14 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 14 are considered community, one is travel related and 15 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 429 active cases in the community, with 231 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 3,750 variant of concern cases in the region. 1,834 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 1,748 are the Delta variant.

There are 18 workplace outbreaks, two community outbreaks and one outbreak at a long-term care home.

16 confirmed cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 19,114 cases since the pandemic began with 18,237 listed as resolved.

There have been 448 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 591,018 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 81.4 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

74.4 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.