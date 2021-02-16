44 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 44 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

According to the health unit, all the cases were from February 14 with no additional cases reported on February 15.

Of the cases announced Tuesday morning, 16 are related to outbreaks, eight are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, four are considered community and 16 are still under investigation.

There are now 306 active cases in the community.

33 confirmed cases are in hospital with 11 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 12,606 cases since the pandemic began with 11,945 listed as resolved.

There are seven outbreaks at long term care/retirement homes along with eight workplace outbreaks and two community outbreaks.

There have been 355 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.