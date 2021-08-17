44 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit is reporting 44 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

Of the confirmed cases announced Tuesday morning, 10 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, six are considered community, two are travel related and 26 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 287 active cases in the community, with 84 being variant of concern cases.

There have been 2,212 variant of concern cases in the region. 1,834 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 214 are the Delta variant.

There are three workplace outbreaks.

Seven confirmed cases are in hospital with one in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 17,324 cases since the pandemic began with 16,600 listed as resolved.

There have now been 437 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 559,292 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 77.5 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

69.9 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.