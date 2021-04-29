44 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Thursday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting an increase of 44 COVID-19 cases over Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 13 are considered community acquired, 11 are from close contacts of a previously confirmed case, seven are outbreak related and 13 are still under investigation.

There are currently 435 active cases in Windsor-Essex with 19 people in the hospital.

Outbreaks are reported at 13 workplaces, two in the community, one long-term care or retirement home and one school.

The health unit is also reporting that 148,044 local residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine.