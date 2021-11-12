$45,000 donated for Brain Injury Services by Toldo Foundation

A $45,000 donation from the Toldo Foundation will allow the Brain Injury Association of Windsor and Essex County to continue their mission of enhancing the lives of those affected by an acquired brain injury.

The funds will allow the BIAWE to hire a Client Services Coordinator, who will provide technological assistance and training to support clients in connecting to online peer support groups.

Executive Director Anna Jurak says during the pandemic they recognized there were gaps in service that this new position will aim to address.

"But it also allows them to go online for doctors visits and other things that they need. So we've been training them on the use of technology and this way they can be more self reliant and engaged in the community so that's one of the aspects."

She says these support groups fill the gap after rehabilitation and assist in life-long recovery as survivors adjust to their new identity.

The Client Services Coordinator will also support clients in maintaining and accessing income, filing taxes, completing applications and communicating with essential agencies and services.

"Things like completing income tax, filing taxes, completing applications that they need to get onto social programs or other programs that will help them. A lot of people with brain injury also have other issues such as poor mental health or addictions, all kinds of other things because of their cognitive impairment," Jurak said.

The coordinator will assist in finding resources and benefits that otherwise were inaccessible to them as well.

Jurak says thanks to some grant funding during the pandemic they had a person who was able to handle a lot of these duties.

"Once that was finished that person was gone and so we really recognized that we filled a lot of gaps in services to our clients. And so what this donation from the Toldo Foundation is going to help us with is to keep this ongoing, to keep the support ongoing for our clients."

According to Brain Injury Canada, acquired brain injuries currently impact about 1.5 million Canadians and every year another 160,000 people experience an acquired brain injury.

This donation will help provide needed support to those in the community who have survived a brain injury.