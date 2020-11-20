45 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting 45 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Of the new cases, 18 are still being investigated, 13 are from close contacts of a confirmed positive case, seven are community spread, four are travel related, two are local healthcare workers and one is a worker in the agri-farm sector.

The WECHU is following 230 active cases, 11 people are in the hospital, two of which are in the ICU.

There are still outbreaks at three long-term care or retirement homes, one workplace, one community outbreak and two schools.

To date, the health unit has laid five charges as it relates to compliance of COVID-19 safety protocols. One charge has been laid at a convenience store, two at food markets and two at a restaurant or bar establishment.