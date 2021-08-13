45 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit is reporting 45 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

Of the confirmed cases announced Friday morning, 14 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 13 are considered community, one is travel related and 17 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 193 active cases in the community, with 81 being variant of concern cases.

There have been 2,154 variant of concern cases in the region. 1,834 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 156 are the Delta variant.

There are two workplace outbreaks.

Four confirmed cases are in hospital.

The region has now recorded 17,151 cases since the pandemic began with 16,521 listed as resolved.

There have now been 437 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 555,385 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 77.1 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

69.2 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.