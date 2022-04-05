46 COVID-19 cases currently in Windsor-Essex hospitals, with three in ICU

The local health unit has announced 46 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital, with three in the Intensive Care Unit.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit also reports 106 new high risk cases along with another local death.

According to the health unit, the death was a man in his 70s from a long term care home.

There are now 300 active high risk cases in the area, with 16 active outbreaks in the region.

Nine are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes, six are community outbreaks, and one is a hospital unit outbreak.

There have been 595 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.4 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

83.5 per cent have received two doses.

51 per cent of residents 12 and over have received a booster.