46 COVID-19 cases currently in Windsor-Essex hospitals, with three in ICU
The local health unit has announced 46 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital, with three in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit also reports 106 new high risk cases along with another local death.
According to the health unit, the death was a man in his 70s from a long term care home.
There are now 300 active high risk cases in the area, with 16 active outbreaks in the region.
Nine are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes, six are community outbreaks, and one is a hospital unit outbreak.
There have been 595 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.
To date, 86.4 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
83.5 per cent have received two doses.
51 per cent of residents 12 and over have received a booster.