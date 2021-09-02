46 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 46 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Thursday morning, 16 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, nine are considered community, four are outbreak related, one is travel and 16 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 486 active cases in the community, with 341 being variant of concern cases.

There have been 3,138 variant of concern cases in the region. 1,834 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 1,136 are the Delta variant.

There are 16 workplace outbreaks and three community outbreaks.

14 confirmed cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 18,276 cases since the pandemic began with 17,351 listed as resolved.

There have been 439 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 575,997 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 79.4 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

72.4 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.