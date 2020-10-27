46 OHL Players on NHL Scouting List

The Ontario Hockey League has announced that 46 OHL players have been included on NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List for the 2021 NHL Draft.

The list includes 25 forwards, 16 defencemen and five goaltenders.

A total of five OHL players were assigned an 'A' rating indicating a potential first round NHL Draft candidate.

Those names include a 2019-20 first all-rookie team member in Barrie Colts defenceman Brandt Clarke along with a second team member in Peterborough Petes centreman Mason McTavish.

Guelph Storm defenceman Daniil Chayka joins a recently committed Hamilton Bulldogs prospect in Russian countryman Artyom Grushnikov in the 'A' column alongside Kitchener Rangers forward Francesco Pinelli.

An additional six OHL skaters along with three goaltenders were assigned 'B' rankings, indicating a potential second or third round candidate.

Those include former first round 2019 OHL Priority Selection choice Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires), and recently committed Windsor Spitfires prospect Daniil Sobolev in receiving a 'B' listing.

All 20 of the OHL's member teams are represented on the list led by the defending Hamilton Spectator Trophy recipient Ottawa 67's with five players followed by the Hamilton Bulldogs with four and the Barrie Colts, Kitchener Rangers, London Knights, Peterborough Petes and Sarnia Sting each with three.



