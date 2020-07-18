47 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 47 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

Forty-one of those cases are in the agri-farm sector with the remaining six coming from community spread, according to WECHU.

Four workplaces in Leamington, Ont. and three in Kingsville, Ont. are dealing with outbreaks.

Two long-term care-homes, Augustin Villas in Kingsville, Ont. and Village of Aspen Lake in Windsor, Ont., have one staff member who has tested positive for the virus.

The total positive tests in Essex County now sits at 1,926, 69 people have died and 1,303 people have recovered.

There are now 37, 440 positive tests in Ontario, 2,748 dead and 33,294 people have recovered.

Positive tests across Canada sit at 109,993 - 96,907 people have recovered and 8,848 have died from the virus.