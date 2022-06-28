47th Carrousel of the Nations event a hit in Windsor-Essex

A successful Carrousel of the Nations event in Windsor-Essex over the past two weekends.

The 47th annual event returned to an in-person format after being held as a virtual festival for the past two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's event featured African, Bavarian, Caribbean, Chinese, Filipino, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Lebanese, Mexican, Polish, Scottish and Serbian villages.

Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County Executive Director, Fred Francis, says the villages saw huge successes over the past two weeks.

"A number of those villages throughout the first weekend and second weekend sold out of food, and saw more people than they expected, obviously coming out of COVID and being in person again as opposed to virtually the last two years. We're very happy and very thankful."

He says he was thrilled to see the community unite after two years of a virtual festival.

"Just to see people out in full force, enjoying one another's company, enjoying the music, the food, the drinks, and just appreciating the different cultural elements within our community, I couldn't be happier, it was really nice to see."

Francis says he's always pleased with the way Windsor-Essex comes together to celebrate every culture.

"To be able to celebrate different cultures, to be able to go to a different cultural village, Greek, Polish, Scottish, Lebanese, Chinese, all in one weekend and enjoy the different aspects of those individual cultures in one weekend, not too many communities can enjoy that, so we're very very lucky."

The event has long been a mainstay of the region's summer festival season, celebrating the diversity and cultural identities of the ethnic groups of Windsor-Essex.

Francis says the committee is already at the drawing board for next year's festival so it can be even better than this year.