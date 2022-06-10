47th Carrousel of the Nations set to return as an in-person festival

The 47th Carrousel of the Nations in Windsor-Essex is preparing for its return.

The Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County (MCC) kicked off the return of the festival to an in-person format during an event Friday morning, after being held as a virtual festival for the past two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carrousel of the Nations has long been a mainstay of the region's summer festival season, celebrating the diversity and cultural identities of the ethnic groups of Windsor-Essex.

People can explore various villages over two weekends - Friday, June 17 to Sunday June 19, and Friday June 24 to Sunday June 26. 13 Villages will be held in Windsor, with one in Essex and two in Leamington.

Multicultural Council Executive Director, Fred Francis, says they're hoping for a great turnout.

"We're very happy that we had 16 villages coming out of COVID, we didn't know if we would get that many or if there would be more hesitancy. So the fact that we have 16 villages across Windsor and Essex County really surprised us. I hope that bodes well for the optimism moving forward," he says.

2022 Villages include: African, Bavarian, Caribbean, Chinese, Filipino, German - Windsor, German - Leamington, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Lebanese - Leamington, Mexican, Polish Windsor, Polish Beach Cub - Essex, Scottish and Serbian.