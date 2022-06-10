47th Carrousel of the Nations set to return as an in-person festival
The 47th Carrousel of the Nations in Windsor-Essex is preparing for its return.
The Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County (MCC) kicked off the return of the festival to an in-person format during an event Friday morning, after being held as a virtual festival for the past two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carrousel of the Nations has long been a mainstay of the region's summer festival season, celebrating the diversity and cultural identities of the ethnic groups of Windsor-Essex.
People can explore various villages over two weekends - Friday, June 17 to Sunday June 19, and Friday June 24 to Sunday June 26. 13 Villages will be held in Windsor, with one in Essex and two in Leamington.
Multicultural Council Executive Director, Fred Francis, says they're hoping for a great turnout.
"We're very happy that we had 16 villages coming out of COVID, we didn't know if we would get that many or if there would be more hesitancy. So the fact that we have 16 villages across Windsor and Essex County really surprised us. I hope that bodes well for the optimism moving forward," he says.
2022 Villages include: African, Bavarian, Caribbean, Chinese, Filipino, German - Windsor, German - Leamington, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Lebanese - Leamington, Mexican, Polish Windsor, Polish Beach Cub - Essex, Scottish and Serbian.
Francis hopes a lot of people come out to the villages to enjoy the music, the dancing and the food.
"This really helps us kick-off summer and this is a traditional thing for us, and they way we do kick-off summer. I hope everyone in Windsor-Essex takes time over the next few weeks and discovers Carrousel," he says.
Francis says he tries to make it to every village and hopes others will do the same.
"For some people, one weekend might not be as good as the next, that's why we have it over two weekends. You plan it out, visit the different communities and you make a weekend or a day out of it. That's what I try to do, I try to go to as many as I can over the course of the two weekends," he adds.
Each Village has its own dates, hours, locations, programs and menus. Visitors are encouraged to plan ahead by visiting the festival website www.carrouselofnations.com. Admission to all villages is free of charge.
The Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County holds a kick-out event at Devonshire Mall for the 47th annual Carrousel of the Nations, June 10, 2022 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)