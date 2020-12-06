48 New COVID 19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 48 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

According to a release, 2 are close contacts of a confirmed case, 1 is community acquired while 45 infections remain under investigation.

There have now been 3,988 cases and 83 deaths locally since the pandemic began.

The Health Unit says 1 case previously reported did not meet the case definition yesterday and has been excluded.

There are currently outbreaks at 6 long-term care or retirement homes, 9 workplaces, 3 schools, 1 community and 2 hospital outbreaks.