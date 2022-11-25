48 undeclared bottles of alcohol seized at Ambassador Bridge

Canada Border Services Agency officers have seized 48 bottles of undeclared alcohol from a traveller at the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor and Detroit.

The CBSA posted about the seize on Twitter, with the alcohol appearing to be mostly wine.

Those travelling across the border are reminded to be aware of the laws and to declare your alcohol when crossing back and forth.

All alcohol limits are posted on the CBSA website.

Alcoholic beverages are products that exceed 0.5 percent alcohol by volume. Certain alcoholic and wine products that do not exceed 0.5 percent by volume are not considered alcoholic beverages.

If you have been away from Canada for 48 hours or more, you are allowed to import one of the following amounts of alcohol free of duty and taxes:

-Wine: up to 1.5 litres (approximately two 750 ml bottles of wine)

-Alcoholic beverages: up to 1.14 litres (approximately one large standard bottle of liquor)

-Beer or ale: up to 8.5 litres (approximately 24 cans or bottles)

Photo Credit: Courtesy of CBSA Website

You must meet the minimum age of the province or territory where you enter Canada. Minimum ages are established by provincial or territorial authorities: 18 years for Alberta, Manitoba and Quebec and 19 years for the remaining provinces and territories.

The CBSA classifies "cooler" products according to the alcoholic beverage they contain. For example, beer coolers are considered to be beer and wine coolers are considered to be wine.

The quantities of alcoholic beverages you can import must be within the limit set by provincial and territorial liquor control authorities that apply where you will enter Canada.

If the amount of alcohol you want to import exceeds your personal exemption, you will be required to pay the duty and taxes as well as any provincial or territorial levies that apply.