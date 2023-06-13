48-year-old Windsor man arrested in connection to downtown stabbing

Windsor Police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing downtown.

On Monday evening, at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to an assault in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

Police determined that a 48-year-old man had been stabbed during an altercation with the suspect.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was identified as a 48-year-old man from Windsor.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Monday, officers located the suspect at his house, where he was arrested without incident.

He has been charged with assault with a weapon, and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

