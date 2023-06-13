iHeartRadio
48-year-old Windsor man arrested in connection to downtown stabbing


Windsor Police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing downtown. 

On Monday evening, at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to an assault in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue. 

Police determined that a 48-year-old man had been stabbed during an altercation with the suspect. 

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The suspect was identified as a 48-year-old man from Windsor. 

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Monday, officers located the suspect at his house, where he was arrested without incident. 

He has been charged with assault with a weapon, and two counts of failure to comply with a release order. 
 

