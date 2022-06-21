$486 million budget approved for GECDSB

The Greater Essex County District School Board votes in favour of 2022-2023 budget.

At Monday night's meeting, board members met for a meeting in regards to the budget for next year's school year.

A $486 million budget was passed, with changes in place following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Education has approved amounts based on each item put forward by the school boards, called "grants for student needs".

Alicia Higgison, Chair of GECDSB, says there are a number of items that the Ministry will not fund, which causes the school boards to have to make tough choices on where they can put funding.

She says mental health supports are a top priority in the budget.

"I'm grateful that even with the reduction in some of the funding that we have seen, that mental health is a priority of our board, and we are spending in those areas, it's certainly a need that we have."

One cut in particular was over $1-million taken away from COVID-19 funding.

Higgison says she's frustrated with the cuts, as staff are still facing the realities of the pandemic.

"We're still doing more cleaning, we're still providing PPE to staff and students when they need it, there are still all of these absolute realities, these physical realities, let alone the emotional and mental realities and the cognitive realities that we still have."

Higgison says she's frustrated and disappointed that the Ministry will not provide funding for special education, despite a $9.1-million deficit.

She says funds then need to be taken from elsewhere to provide all students with education that they deserve.

"The Ministry persistently under-funds it, and so for us it looks like they are placing a value on that. That that doesn't appear to be something that the Ministry values, even while they talk about supporting mental health of students and staff, to me those two things go hand in hand."

Higgison adds that due to lack of funding in areas such as special education, a letter has been sent to the Ministry of Education and the Premier in hopes of gathering attention to the short-fall of funding where it's needed.

She says other boards have similar issues, and she's hoping the letter will bring attention to that for other boards to follow suit.