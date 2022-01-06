49 COVID-19 cases in hospital with nine in the ICU

The local health unit is reporting 49 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with nine in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit also announced 558 new cases in Windsor-Essex and no additional deaths.

Of the confirmed cases announced Thursday morning, 52 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 48 are community acquired, three are travel, two are outbreak related and 453 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 2,526 active cases in the community.

There have been 6,854 variants of concern cases in the region.

Eight have been identified as the Omicron variant, 1,851 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 4,482 are the Delta variant.

There is one workplace outbreak, four school/child care outbreaks, 10 community outbreaks, one hospital outbreak and eight outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

The region has now recorded 27,733 cases since the pandemic began with 24,710 listed as resolved.

There have been 497 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 830,977 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 87.1 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

81.0 per cent are fully vaccinated.