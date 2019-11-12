49ers Suffer First Setback

Jason Myers nailed the winning field goal in the final seconds of overtime as the Seattle Seahawks knocked off the San Francisco 49ers 27-24 on Monday Night Football in Santa Clara.

Russell Wilson scrambled 18 yards into 49ers' territory to put Seattle in position to win. Wilson threw for 232 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Jadeveon Clowney harassed Jimmy Garoppolo all night, finishing with a sack and a fumble return for touchdown as the Seahawks improved to 8-and-2.

Rookie kicker Chase McLaughlin nailed a field goal in the final seconds of regulation to tie the game for San Francisco, but missed a 47-yarder that would have won it in OT.

Garoppolo threw for 248 yards and a score, but also tossed a pick and lost two fumbles as the Niners fell to 8-and-1 on the NFL season.

