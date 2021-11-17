49 new COVID-19 cases identified in Windsor-Essex, along with another death

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases in our region Wednesday, along with another death.

The death was of a man in his 70's from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Wednesday morning, 19 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 16 are considered community, three cases are outbreak related and 11 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 309 active cases in the community, with 112 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 5,228 variants of concern cases in the region.

1,840 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 3,211 are the Delta variant.

There are five workplace outbreaks, four school outbreaks, 12 community outbreaks, one hospital outbreak and one outbreak in a long-term care home.

18 confirmed cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 21,029 cases since the pandemic began with 20,253 listed as resolved.

There have been 467 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 652,390 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 86.4 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

82.7 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.