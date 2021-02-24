49 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the cases announced Wednesday morning, 33 are related to outbreaks, two are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, five are considered community and nine are still under investigation.

There are now 268 active cases in the community.

42 confirmed cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 12,865 cases since the pandemic began with 12,221 listed as resolved.

There are four outbreaks at long term care/retirement homes along with four workplace outbreaks, two community outbreaks and two hospital outbreaks.

There have been 376 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.