49 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Windsor-Essex on Friday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Of the new cases, 21 are from close contact with a previously confirmed case, eight were community acquired and 20 are still under investigation.

There are a total of 434 active cases of the virus in the region, 143 of which are a variant of concern.

As of Friday, there are also 17 people in the hospital with three of them in the intensive care unit.

Windsor-Essex is currently experiencing 16 active outbreaks, 12 are in workplaces, two are in the community, one long-term care home and one school.

