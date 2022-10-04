49ers dominate Rams on Monday Night Football

(Santa Clara, CA) -- The 49ers won their seventh straight regular-season game against the rival Rams with a dominating 24-9 victory on Monday Night Football.

Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 239 yards and a touchdown to lead the Niners, who evened their record at 2-and-2 on the season.

Matthew Stafford was held to just 254 passing yards, one interception, and was sacked seven times as the Rams had to settle for three field goals on the night.

L.A. dropped to 2-and-2.

— with files from MetroSource