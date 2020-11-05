49ers Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

The San Francisco 49ers training facility in Santa Clara is closed after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is in self-quarantine, and the NFL Network reports the Niners will place wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel and offensive tackle Trent Williams on the COVID-19 list.

The trio are considered "high-risk close contacts" of wide out Kendrick Bourne, who has tested positive for the virus.

Team officials say they are following league protocols for contact tracing, and it Thursday night's game at Levi's Stadium between the 49ers and Green Bay Packers will go on as scheduled.

San Francisco will also be missing several key players due to injuries, including Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, Raheem Mostert, Nick Bosa and Richard Sherman.

With files from the Associated Press