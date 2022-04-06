$5,000 grant from Enbridge Fueling Futures awarded to Windsor Fire & Rescue

Windsor Fire & Rescue Services has been awarded a $5,000 grant from the Enbridge Fueling Futures program.

Officials say the grant will assist Windsor Fire with training and development programs for their fire prevention division.

Continually evolving codes, industry standards and fire education programs require Windsor Fire's personnel to be experienced leaders when it comes to current fire safety messaging, education, technical expertise and new trends throughout the fire service according to a release.

This collaboration with Enbridge Fueling Futures and Windsor Fire & Rescue Services helps to ensure that citizens are provided with a high level of professional support and customer service.

Officials say together they're energizing communities through initiatives that strengthen the safety, vibrancy and sustainability of Windsor-Essex.