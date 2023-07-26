$5,000 in scholarship money won by Assumption College Catholic High School student

One student from Assumption College Catholic High School in Windsor is looking forward to post-secondary after securing some scholarship money.

After winning $2,500 for capturing first place in the Optimist Oratorical public speaking Ontario regional finals held in St. Thomas in April, Deborah Koko travelled to St. Louis last week where she won another $5000 in scholarship money for winning the international regional contest.

Koko says she's very excited because the money will be helpful as she navigates moving to post-secondary.

She says the event in St. Thomas was very interesting, and gave her a good gauge of what internationals would be like.

"I'm really grateful because I've improved a lot in confidence and in poise. And we drove to St. Louis, and while it was quite a far ride I'm very grateful that it was worth it. The contestants and the families of the contestants were very nice, and I also learned a lot from them. It's not just about speaking about optimism, you can tell that the people speaking there are also very optimistic themselves," she said.

At the event in St. Louis, contestants were asked to speak to the theme of "How to change the world with Optimism."

Koko says she took a standpoint of realizing that we're all broken people, we're human beings, and that to find the optimism in our world we have to find it in ourselves first.

She used the example of the story of Gideon from the Bible to support her idea.

"He was shy, he was unqualified, he was timid, but he found his optimism and that encouraged him to be an extraordinary leader. Which was really significant because when we hear of heroes, when we hear of optimistic people, we often think of perfect people who are always positive and never afraid. But Gideon wasn't like that, he questioned things, he was afraid."

In terms of looking ahead to what's next, Koko says she's planning to study computer science and business at the next level.

"I love coding and I love being able to create apps in my own kind of world. It's a very bright future for me, and something I've very excited about. I'm also taking business because I want to be an entrepreneur in the future, I'd like to be self-employed and also help people find employment as well," she said.

Koko advanced to the world finals the day after winning the international regional contest, competing against eight other students, and although she didn't finish in the top three, she still made her parents, her school and the Optimists of Windsor and Southwestern Ontario exceptionally proud.

She's planning on moving to a different city, or even to the United States to study saying it's a good thing to see more of the world.