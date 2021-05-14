$5.1-M in Illicit Cannabis Seized by OPP in Leamington Bust

Another alleged illicit cannabis operation has been busted in Essex County.

The OPP led Provincial Joint Force Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET) executed search warrants at two residences and one greenhouse location on Hodgins Street in Leamington on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Jim Walker says more than $5.1-million worth of illicit cannabis destined for the black market was seized and 12 people were arrested.

Many residents question why OPP continue to bust illegal growing operations since cannabis is legal.

Walker says some workers are exploited, but suspects with criminal ties make up the bulk of those arrested.

"We're not saying cannabis is illegal by any means, but we are targeting those crime groups that are exploiting it and making significant money off illegal cannabis," says Walker.

He says illegal grow ops are parlaying profits into hard drugs.

"We see it coming back in communities as harder drugs like methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl," he added.

Walker says there are plenty of legal options to buy cannabis products.

"When individuals are buying from the illegal market it's important to know that they're just putting money in the pockets of criminals that are using that to further their other criminality," he says.

A total of 4,200 cannabis plants, 260 kilograms of processed cannabis, nearly 80 kilograms of marihuana shake and a large quantity of marihuana production equipment were found on the property.

One person from Kingsville and six people from Leamington were arrested with the remaining five coming from the Greater Toronto Area.

They all face charges under the Cannabis Act.

Several greenhouses were raided in Leamington and Kingsville last week resulting in 19 arrests and the seizure of $18-million worth of illicit cannabis.

The majority of the suspects in that bust were from the GTA.