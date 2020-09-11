$5.5-M Injected into Windsor and Kingsville for Affordable Housing

An additional $5.5-million is being injected into Essex County for affordable housing.

The federal government will contribute just over $1.9-million towards creating 41 affordable housing units within the 145 unit development at 3100 Meadowbrook Ln. in east Windsor and the province will kick-in $3-million.

Four additional affordable housing units will also be built at 215 Division Street in Kingsville, Ont. for young adults with intellectual disabilities - the feds will fund just over $338,000 with the province providing just under $169,000.

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk returned to his riding for Thursday's announcement. He tells The Afternoon News both projects are going to make a huge difference in the community.

"This will be increasing the amount of affordable housing in our community. This is something that is really critical in our community and across the country as well," he says.

Kusmierczyk says Windsor-Essex is facing a housing crunch.

"We know that there is a tremendous demand for affordable housing in our community, especially as we see home prices increasing and squeezing those affordable housing units out," added Kusmierczyk.

The former Ward 7 councillor says the city's 2019 Housing and Homeless Master Plan showed 5,700 people are waiting for affordable housing.

"More importantly we know that about 6,500 folks in our community are also in danger of homelessness because they spend about 50 per cent of their income on rent," he says.

The money is on top of $22-million committed to the 10-storey development on Meadowbrook Lane by the federal government as part of the National Housing Co-Investment Fund.

Ground broke on the $38.7-million project in August.

— with files from AM800's Kristylee Varley.