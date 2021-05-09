$5.8-M in Improvements to Road 2 E. Up for Approval in Kingsville

More than $5.8-million worth of improvements to Road 2 East in Kingsville is up for approval.

A report going before council Monday says Road 2 East will see a top to bottom transformation between Union Avenue in Ruthven and Graham Sideroad.

Administration recommends the town award the tender for repaving and construction of a multi-use path to J&J Lepera Infrastructures.

Mayor Nelson Santos says the new path will connect Ruthven to the town's existing trail network.

"At the end of the stretch of road it's going to connect with our recreation centre," he says. "Now there's the option to hop on a bike or walk and make your way to our recreation centre without having to use a vehicle."

Santos says the residential-agricultural mix along Road 2 East was a planning challenge.

"We have a pretty interesting combination and a number of considerations to make," he says. "We reached out to some farmers to identify what kind of equipment they use to make sure that we don't unintentionally hinder the use of that equipment along the corridor."

He says the stretch of road is heavily used and in desperate need of repairs.

"It's a good opportunity to upgrade and invest in the infrastructure and provide a more modern and safer corridor for our residents," he added.

If approved, work will begin in the coming weeks, but Santos says the project likely won't be completed until 2022.

Kingsville Town Council gets underway Monday at 6 p.m.