5 New COVID-19 Cases on Tuesday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting an increase of five COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, one is a resident of a retirement home, one is a local healthcare worker, one is a close contact of a confirmed case, one is travel related to Michigan and one is still under investigation.

There are now 72 active cases of the virus in Windsor-Essex, 76 deaths and 2,711 cases considered resolved.

The WECHU also has our pandemic status listed as MEDIUM.

Provincially, 1,050 new cases have been reported Tuesday with 408 new cases in Toronto, 212 in Peel, 86 in Halton, 76 in York Region and 57 in Durham.