5 Year Sentence for Windsor Man in Stabbing Death of his Brother

A Windsor man has been sentenced to five years in prison after stabbing his brother to death.

Isaiah Calero, 21, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of his 25-year-old brother, Jerson Calero on Nov. 1, 2018.

According to CTV Windsor, as Isaiah exited the Windsor courtroom after his sentencing on Tuesday, he had tears in his eyes and waved goodbye to his distraught family.

Justice Renee Pomerance said it was a difficult sentencing proceeding for her. In court, she told Calero “your family has forgiven you and hopefully you can find a way to forgive yourself.”

Court heard Isaiah Calero stabbed his brother five times, including three times in the chest after consuming a bottle of alcohol on Halloween night.

Defence lawyer Dan Scott said it was a reasonable sentence considering the circumstances. He said this case is nothing like he’s ever experienced.

“If he [Isaiah] could turn back the hands of time, we certainly wouldn't be here,” said Scott. “He is tormented by his actions and will be tormented until the day he leaves this earth.” adding, Isaiah described his brother as his best friend.

When given credit for time already served in pre-trial custody, Calero has another 52 months left to serve in his sentence.

— With files from CTV Windsor